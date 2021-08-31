Shelter Pet of the Week: Blaze

MEET BLAZE!

Blaze is an eight-to-nine year old male Pit Mix who was rescued by Smithtown Animal Control Officers when he was found abandoned and left in a cage at Blydenburgh Park. He is now patiently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home.

Blaze is an extremely loyal guy who is very protective of the people he trusts. He is energetic, playful, and loving. His favorite activities include swimming in the kiddie pool, going on walks, and playing with toys. He is also a big eater and a big kisser! Blaze should be the only pet in an adult only home, and any potential owners should have experience with his breed.

He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Blaze, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail. Family Pet Meet and Greets and at home interactions are also welcome and an integral part of the adoption process.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com

Foster Opportunity:

If you have no other pets or young children at home, and are looking for a way to serve your community, please consider signing up to be a foster. Foster parents provide temporary care for cats, kittens, and dogs in their own homes. Some animals need as little as two weeks of care, while others may need care for extended periods of time.

Download the Foster Application at:

https://www.smithtownny.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4325/Foster-Application