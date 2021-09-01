The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smithtown welcomes The Cast of Beatlemania in concert on Saturday, Sept, 4 at 8 p.m. The first and best tribute to the Fab Four, members are from the 1985 Broadway premier and subsequent touring production of Beatlemania. Enjoy Labor Day weekend with John, Paul, George and Ringo as they sing all the classics. Tickets are $50 per person. To order, call 631-724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.