SWR Wildcats too much for Comsewogue Warriors

Shoreham-Wading River senior William Miller wins at “X” for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Ryan Herr looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River goalie Jaden Galfano with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Kershis pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attackman Dylan Rocchio grabs a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attackman Dylan Rocchio passes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Justin Bonacci from behind the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attack Brayden Arias pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior James Krieg drives towards the crease. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Kershis pushes, looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Kershis looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attack Brayden Arias scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Gregorek breaks free. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attackman Dylan Rocchio fends off Liam Gregorek. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior James Krieg fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Ryan Fleshner wins at “X” for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Justin Bonacci drives on defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attackman Dylan Rocchio fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Gregorek breaks free. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attackman Dylan Rocchio readies a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats win. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon

The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River, at 5-0, took on the 3-1 Comsewogue Warriors at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field on April 19 in what’s always been a bitter Div. II rivalry.

Shoreham-Wading River struck first with a pair of goals in the opening quarter, but the Warriors rattled off five unanswered goals to surge ahead 5-2 before the Wildcats could counter. Liam Kershis’ stick retied the game at 5-all as both teams traded goals before the halftime break. 

Comsewogue attack Brayden Arias split the pipes to put his team out front 8-7 with four minutes left in the third quarter. Kershis then struck again with nine minutes left, retaking the lead 9-8 before teammates Ryan Wilson split the uprights and Alec Gregorek scored his fourth goal of the game as insurance goals. 

Kershis found the net again with less than two minutes, putting his team out front 12-9 for the final score.

— Photos by Bill Landon

