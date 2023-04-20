Association for Mental Health and Wellness awarded $20,000 Eco-Sposure grant

A partnership between L.L.Bean (www.llbean.com) and Mental Health America (www.mhanational.org) in March prioritized the power of going outside with 5 grant awards of $20,000 each to select not for profit agencies including The Association for Mental Health and Wellness in Ronkonkoma. Funding will provide for the development of innovative outdoor programs that supports and improves mental well-being while fostering connection and inclusion through time spent outside.

The Association for Mental Health and Wellness’s (MHAW) was awarded $20,000 for its Eco-Sposure program which will provide families enrolled in its care management program opportunities and resources to connect with the outdoors. The children in the families who will participate are living with chronic physical or mental health conditions, and face other barriers that limit their exposure to outdoor experiences- such as poverty and community violence. The grant program will serve 30 families and support them to engage in a range of outdoor green space activities that help to develop a sense of connection and inclusion that enhances each family members overall mental and physical health and leads to an ongoing connection to the natural environment.

“Children and youth are facing a mental health crisis and we need to tap into every tool available to support wellness. Engaging in outdoor activities as a family provides a healthy outlet with opportunities to experience the fresh air and the beauty of nature, all which support good mental health. There are so many benefits to connecting with nature from stress reduction and improved focus. This program helps the entire family to develop a love of nature; and connections with each other and ourselves that can come about. The program has the opportunity to foster a lifelong love of nature,” said Colleen Merlo, Chief Executive Officer for MHAW.

About the Association for Mental Health and Wellness (MHAW)

The Association for Mental Health and Wellness is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation based in Ronkonkoma with the mission to empower and inspire people of all Suffolk County communities to identify, pursue and sustain healthy, meaningful lives. MHAW provides programs, services, and advocacy for people facing mental health challenges with an enhanced focus on serving Veterans. MHAW is committed to the core practice values of empowerment, hope, recovery, and cultural humility. All of the agency’s direct service workers are trained in the importance of addressing health from trauma-informed and whole-person perspectives with an enriched understanding of the social and economic conditions that contribute to physical and mental health and substance abuse.

Central to its mission is the belief that mental health is just as important as physical health. As the local affiliate of Mental Health America (MHA) and the Mental Health Association in New York State (MHANYS), they drive evidence-based practices and care, and provide information, education and resources to the community and behavioral health workforce. Its goal is to ensure that policy makers, educational institutions, hospital and healthcare systems businesses and individuals across our region prioritize social and emotional wellness.