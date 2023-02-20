SWR defeats Comsewogue, advances to Suffolk semifinal

1 of 21

The Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats did what they have done all season, outscoring their opponent by double digits during a Friday, Feb. 17, playoff game against Comsewogue. At 21-0, the undefeated Wildcats won their Suffolk Class A quarterfinal 73-39 at home.

It was the usual suspects for the Wildcats, with senior Sophie Costello putting up 16 points along with GraceAnn Leonard, Colleen Ohrtman and Juliana Mahan netting 12 points each. Annie Sheehan banked eight.

The win propels the Wildcats to the semifinal round of the postseason when they will face off against West Babylon at Centereach High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Game time is set for 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI

— Photos by Bill Landon