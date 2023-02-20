SWR defeats Comsewogue, advances to Suffolk semifinal

SWR defeats Comsewogue, advances to Suffolk semifinal

Shoreham’s own Carter Rubin, season 19 winner of “The Voice,” sings the National Anthem. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Alexi Barreiro lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Colleen Ohrtman gets a shot off. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Mia Fernandes goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Danielle McGuire pushes up the court. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan banks two. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jalynn Kirschenheuter boxes out. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan pushes up the court. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Juliana Mahan battles in the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
THREE. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello nails a triple. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman Jayla Callender grabs the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jalynn Kirschenheuter shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Danielle McGuire drains a triple. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Haylie Abrams gets a shot off. Photo by Bill Landon

The Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats did what they have done all season, outscoring their opponent by double digits during a Friday, Feb. 17, playoff game against Comsewogue. At 21-0, the undefeated Wildcats won their Suffolk Class A quarterfinal 73-39 at home.

It was the usual suspects for the Wildcats, with senior Sophie Costello putting up 16 points along with GraceAnn Leonard, Colleen Ohrtman and Juliana Mahan netting 12 points each. Annie Sheehan banked eight.

The win propels the Wildcats to the semifinal round of the postseason when they will face off against West Babylon at Centereach High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Game time is set for 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI

— Photos by Bill Landon

