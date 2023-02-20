Greek eclipses 1000, leads Ward Melville over Centereach in Suffolk quarterfinal

Ward Melville senior Julia Greek scores for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Grace Balocca fires a pass. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Grace Balocca nails a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Catie Edson battles to get a shot off. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore forward Meaghan Grieco comes down with another rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Grace Balocca drains another three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore forward Meaghan Grieco scores from up top. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior co-captain Alexandra Madrigal drains a trey. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore forward Meaghan Grieco scores in the Cougars' quarterfinal playoff game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek scores her 1,000th point. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek scores her 1,000th point. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek scores her 1,000th point. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Madelyn Madrigal drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Pearl Kenny boxes out. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Hayley Torres scores from up top. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Grace Balocca fights for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore forward Meaghan Grieco scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Madelyn Madrigal fights for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Gianna Hogan fights Madelyn Madrigal. Photo by Bill Landon
Waiting for a rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach scoring leader Hayley Torres floats in two. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek, now over 1,000 career points, scores two more for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Battle in the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Pearl Kenny fights her way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Pearl Kenny fights her way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots win. Photo by Bill Landon

Ward Melville senior point guard Julia Greek made history during the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal playoff game between Ward Melville and Centereach, scoring her 1,000th career point before her home crowd on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The game’s outcome was a toss-up as both teams deadlocked at 45-45 with 1:49 left in regulation. But the Patriots were successful in containing the Cougars’ last-minute surge. 

Ahead by three points in the final 30 seconds, Centereach had no choice but to foul Greek to stop the clock. The senior made the Cougars pay at the charity stripe, securing a 54-46 victory and leading her team to the semifinal round.

Greek again led the way in scoring for the Patriots with four field goals, two triples and eight free throws for 22 points on the day. Grace Balocca added 15, and Catie Edson netted eight.

Centereach freshman Hayley Torres topped the scoring chart for the Cougars with 19 points. Sophomore Meaghan Grieco netted 15, and senior Alexandra Madrigal added six. Centereach concluded its 2022-23 campaign with a respectable 12-8 record.

The third-seeded Patriots will face second-seeded Walt Whitman on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Longwood High School. Gametime is set for noon. Tickets for the game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.

— Photos by Bill Landon

