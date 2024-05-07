Girl Scouts of Suffolk County award college scholarships

“Past Presidents Scholarship Fund” recognizes outstanding achievements

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County awarded its annual Past Presidents Scholarships to five young women planning on attending college in Fall 2024. Each Girl Scout received $500 to be used toward tuition or other expenses related to attending college.

“These young women have demonstrated a lifelong dedication to the Girl Scouts and the values we represent,” said Tammy Severino, CEO, Girl Scouts of Suffolk County. “Our Girl Scouts are learning to appreciate the outdoors, life skills, leadership and entrepreneurial skills as well as STEM and the arts. We are so proud of them and know they will succeed in college.”

The five scholarship recipients for 2024 are:

Lillian Clements, Troop 60100, Northport, NY

Olivia Vigliotti, Troop 1631, Ronkonkoma, NY

Marissa Cilibrasi, Troop 1631, Ronkonkoma, NY

Sarah DiPersio, Troop 227, Miller Place, NY

Julia Davi, Troop 98, Brightwaters, NY

The Board of Directors established the Past Presidents Scholarship Fund in 1988 to award educational scholarships to outstanding Ambassador Girl Scouts in the following categories: Academic Achievement, Community Service, Girl Scouting, and Personal Challenge. The scholarships will be awarded to five qualifying graduating Ambassador Girl Scouts in the Spring of the current year.