Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announces resignation

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, who helped the department crack the Gilgo Beach serial killings case, announced on Nov. 2 that he is resigning after nearly two years on the job.

The county executive released a statement, saying, “For the last two years, Commissioner Rodney Harrison has led the Suffolk County Police Department with honor, integrity, and distinction. Because of his efforts, our communities are safer, the department is more equitable, accountable and transparent, and meaningful relationships have been fostered with our diverse communities.

Commissioner Harrison’s achievements are innumerable, including the continued implementation of our historic police reform plan, significant investments in officer safety and tackling quality of life issues, but the most significant in his tenure is the arrest of an alleged serial killer in connection to the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation.

On the day I nominated Commissioner Harrison for the post, December 14, 2021, I specifically cited the Gilgo Beach serial murder case as the top priority. I said that Commissioner Harrison would ‘bring to bear his extensive investigative experience on this case and work with our federal, state and local partners to help bring closure to the victims and their families.

In his first week on the job, Commissioner Harrison toured the Gilgo site himself and made a commitment to families to do everything in his power to solve the case. And just six weeks later, he established the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force on February 15, 2022, which ultimately led to the arrest in the case.

Commissioner Harrison was the first person ever to rise from the NYPD Cadet program to become the top uniformed officer in the largest police department in the nation. He continued to make history in Suffolk County as the first black Commissioner in the Department’s history.

The SCPD is one of the greatest police departments in the nation and Commissioner Harrison’s legacy here will be one of professionalism, integrity and progress. I extend my genuine gratitude to the Commissioner for his historic service to our county and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”