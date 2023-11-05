Wanted for Mount Sinai Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole items from a Mount Sinai yard in September.

A man allegedly stole Bluetooth speakers and decorations from the backyard of a residence on Snow Crest Court in Mount Sinai on September 21 at approximately 3 a.m. The items were valued at approximately $250.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.