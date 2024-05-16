Two arrested in Rocky Point massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two women on May 16 during a raid at a Rocky Point massage parlor.

In response to community complaints, Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers in conjunction with Seventh Squad detectives, Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal, and the Town of Brookhaven Attorney’s Office, conducted an investigation at Lucky 9 Wellness located at 31 Fairway Drive.

Two women were arrested. Fukun Liu, 45, of Flushing, and Ying Lin, 52, of Rocky Point, were charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor. The Town of Brookhaven issued several violations. Both women were issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.