Obituary: Robert F. Arnold

Robert F. “Bob” Arnold, a longtime resident of the area died suddenly Friday, April 26 at the age of 92.

Bob Arnold was born in Brooklyn, the son of Frederick and Matilda Arnold. His family came out to Farmingville for the summers where they camped and later built a bungalow.

By the mid-1950s Bob had moved out to Suffolk County, living in Setauket, Port Jefferson, and Miller Place. He opened his own decorating firm, which he ran for over 60 years.

Bob’s love of the area and interest in fine homes and décor developed his well-known reputation for restoration, rehabilitation, and decoration. His clients from Coconut Row in Palm Beach to the historic Roe Tavern in Setauket respected his talents, admired his work and called him a friend.

He gave his time and talent to many civic endeavors and historical societies. Everyone enjoyed his participation in the holiday house tours where he worked tirelessly for the community. Bob enjoyed being part of the Infant Jesus Parish and served on the Town of Brookhaven’s Historic District Advisory Committee for over 30 years. He will be missed by all who knew him and by the communities he served.

In addition to his many friends, Bob is survived by his longtime companion, Louis Reda; his sister Theresa Pavloski, her children and grandchildren. Arrangements were handled by the O. B. Davis Funeral Home.