Obituary: Rocco J. Mazzotta

Rocco J. Mazzotta

Rocco J. Mazzotta, of Huntington, passed away on May 3.

Beloved husband of the late Vivian. Loving father of Thomas Mazzotta and Angela Mazzotta. Cherished grandfather of Luke and Paul Mazzotta, Natalie Justinger and Corey Reddy. Dear brother of Louis Mazzotta.

A funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, May 8 at St. Philip Neri Church in Northport, with Rev. Peter C. Dooley officiating. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale. Donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org), in his memory, would be appreciated.