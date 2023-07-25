Shelter Pets of the Week: Hoyt, King Charles and Chanticleer

This week’s featured shelter pet trio are Hoyt, King Charles and Chanticleer, three roosters up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

The boom in chicken ownership the past few years has created a problem for the males. Roosters are often a source of complaint for neighbors and prohibited in some areas. When an accidental boy is hatched, they often find themselves kicked out of the flock because placement for roosters is getting increasingly harder to find.

Hoyt, King Charles, and Chanticleer were all abandoned as strays to fend for themselves. Each is a young fellow, with Charles being the oldest at just over a year old. These boys were all found emaciated, dehydrated and weak. They are all now happy and healthy, but are lonely and looking for a flock of their own.

King Charles (formerly Prince Charles) is a handsome rooster who has been at the Animal Shelter for a year. He is docile and easygoing, and seeks out physical closeness with any animal he can find. Charles enjoys eating blueberries and tomatoes.

Chanticleer has been with at the shelter for a short time, and he has shown to be an active guy that is slow to trust people. He has yet to decide what his favorite treats are, though he seems to like tomatoes. Chanticleer can have a spicy attitude, but will learn to be better as he settles in.

Hoyt is the shelter’s newest addition and is proving to be docile and friendly with a love for corn and other animals. Hoyt has some weight to gain, but is making great progress.

All three of them enjoy crowing the day away. They’ve been through a lot in their short lives, and they need a safe and nurturing environment that will help them flourish.

If you would like to meet Hoyt, King Charles, or Chanticleer, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.

Please note: The Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter is not equipped to safely house animals other than dogs and cats long term. However, if an animal is in danger and needs housing temporarily until another rescue has room, they will do their best to provide safe shelter while they can. While the animal waits for space to open in another rescue, it will be available for adoption through our Adoption Center.