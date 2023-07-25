Wanted for Riverhead Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store this month.

A man allegedly stole eight pairs of Versace sunglass from Sunglass Hut, located at 1770 West Main St., Suite 503, Riverhead, on July 1 at approximately 2:40 p.m. The sunglasses were valued at $2,690.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.