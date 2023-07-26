Wanted for Huntington Station Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store.

Two males, both dressed in graduation caps and gowns, allegedly stole seven bags from Louis Vuitton, located at 150 Walt Whitman Road, on June 24 at approximately 5:40 p.m. The stolen bags have a combined value of $37,750.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.