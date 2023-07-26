8-year-old child injured in Medford shooting

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a child in Medford on July 26.

Several gunshots were fired from the street into a residence located on Cedar Lane, between West Lane and Barbara Lane, at approximately 1:35 a.m. One of the bullets grazed an 8-year-old boy in the side. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.