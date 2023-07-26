Retired U.S. Marine captain to complete cross-country trip at Setauket Fire Department

By Aidan Johnson

Scott Montefusco, a retired U.S. Marine captain, will be concluding a 65-day cross-country trip in his 1952 Korean War Jeep at the Setauket Fire Department on Nicolls Road on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m.

The goal of the trip was to raise awareness for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was set up in tribute to New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who died during the September 11 attacks, after racing from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers with 60 pounds of gear on his back in order to help save lives.

Montefusco, who grew up in Setauket and now resides in Salt Lake City, started his journey in San Francisco, according to Steve Rizzo, his childhood friend.

Throughout the entire trip, Montefusco has had a motor home follow him that has been driven by different first responders and veterans.

Montefusco will be presenting a plaque to the Setauket Fire Department in honor of fallen FDNY firefighter Frank Bonomo from Port Jefferson.