Suffolk County D.A.: Ridge man pleads guilty to robbery and gun possession

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Wilfredo Figueroa, 29, of Ridge, pleaded guilty to Robbery in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, after shooting a 27-year-old male in the face during a robbery.

“This defendant was so driven by greed that he brazenly shot the victim during this robbery striking him in the face, with the bullet lodging in his neck and requiring a medically induced coma. Thankfully, the victim survived this senseless and vicious attack,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Make no mistake, we will use every resource possible to find perpetrators of violence and hold them accountable for their crimes.”

According to the investigation and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, during the early morning hours of June 22, 2022, Figueroa shot a 27-year-old male in the face while robbing him of his personal belongings. After the robbery, Figueroa immediately fled the scene and went back to his residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was placed in a medically induced coma.