Shelter Pet of the Week: Ratatouille

1 of 2

MEET RATATOUILLE!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Ratatouille, a five year-old female domestic shorthair mix up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

A total cuddle bug, Ratatouille loves people, and is a big fan of getting her head scratched. She is super sweet, affectionate, and friendly. She has a reactive skin condition called Eosinophilic Granuloma that causes her to have some itchy and discomforting lesions on her lip and her side. Fortunately, these lesions are not contagious to other animals, but they do require steroid treatment from time to time.

Ratatouille is ready for her new home, and we know that perfect home is out there somewhere for her.

If you would like to meet Ratatouille, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.