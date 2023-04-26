Kids Korner: April 27 to May 4, 2023

PROGRAMS

Spring Festival at the Hatchery

Join Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Spring Festival fundraiser on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date May 6) Enjoy music, games, kid’s fishing, food, environmental exhibitors and live animal encounters. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768 for more information.

Spring Fishing at Caleb Smith

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents Spring Fishing 101 on April 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Join the staff at scenic Willow Pond for a children’s introduction to catch and release fishing. Discover more about the different types of fishing poles, tackle, and bait, and which is best to use in a fresh water pond. View casting demonstrations and a lesson on the different types of fish that make Willow Pond their home. Then stay for some catch and release fishing. Poles, tackle, and bait will be provided. For children under age 15. $4 per child, $8 parking fee. Reservations are required by calling 631-265–1054.

Hands-on Art

Registration now underway! The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents an after-school program for grades K-4 titled Hands-On Art on Tuesdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Inspiration is all around us! Explore artworks at the museum and experiment with a variety of media and techniques to create your own masterpieces. Fee is $100 per child. To register, visit www.longislandmuseum.org and click Learn and Explore. For more information, call 631-751-0066, ext. 214.

Rocket Through the Solar System

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program for ages 3 to 5, Rocket Through the Solar System, on May 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure. Questions? Call 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Seussical the Musical on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through April 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off spring with The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 5 to 29. Join Peter Rabbit, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Mrs. Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny and the McGregors in this delightful adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘The Princess Bride’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Princess Bride, a fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love who must scale the Cliffs of Insanity, battle Rodents of Unusual Size and face torture in the Pit of Despair to save her from the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin, on April 30 at noon. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.