Meet the scholars leading Shoreham-Wading River High School’s Class of 2025

TBR News Media sent a Q&A to local salutatorians and valedictorians, asking about the strategies that helped them become their school’s top performers. Here are the top scholars of Shoreham-Wading River High School’s Class of 2025.

Eden Yiya Hu: Valedictorian

• GPA: 104.56

• Activities: Manhattan School of Music Precollege Program, Tri-M Music Honor Society, High School Research Program at Brookhaven National Lab, National Honor Society, Global Awareness Club

• Attending Yale University to study Biology

Kerrin McGuire: Salutatorian

• GPA: 104.47

• Activities: Varsity Girls Lacrosse (starter since 8th grade), Varsity Girls Track, Varsity Girls Cross Country, Natural Helpers, Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Honor Society (President), Women in Science and Engineering Club, Chamber Orchestra, National English Honor Society, SADD

• Attending University of Virginia to study nursing

What advice would you give an incoming freshman?

Hu: Make time for yourself and have fun!

McGuire: For all incoming freshmen, I would tell them to enjoy their high school experience and to not be afraid to try new things. I would encourage them to try their best in everything that they do, and find the study methods that work for you. Everyone’s path is different and it’s important not to compare your success to your peers.

How did you stay motivated throughout your studies?

Hu: Balancing work with spending time with friends and family helped me come back to my studies with a fresh mind.

McGuire: I stayed motivated throughout my studies by thinking long-term. I knew from the start that I wanted to be in the medical field, so I was determined to try 110% to reach my end goal. With good grades and a well-rounded schedule, I could get into some very difficult colleges—so I tried my very best! I was always in it to self-improve and see what I, as an individual, could work on—I tried to not compare myself to others.

Please share some study habits you employ that helped you maintain high grades.

Hu: Watching YouTube videos or AP Classroom videos on the topics I need extra clarification on was very helpful.

McGuire: Some study habits I employed that helped me maintain high grades included watching videos and note taking, practicing questions, and creating study guides. I learned the most from watching online and AP Classroom videos that explained in depth the concepts I was struggling with, while writing down key points and details. Practice questions always helped with repetition, taking my knowledge and applying it to multiple choice and free response styles. Finally, I made numerous study guides for each unit for my classes before tests and quizzes, jotting down the most important information and the information I struggled with the most to glance at throughout the day or on-the-go.

What are your goals or career aspirations?

Hu: I want to get into pharmaceutical research and teach private violin lessons in my free time.

McGuire: I hope to become a pediatric nurse anesthetist. I will do this by going to college for four years majoring in nursing, then working in a tertiary hospital for one year as an RN, then going back for graduate school for three years to receive my CRNA license.