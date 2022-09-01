Shelter Pet of the Week: Prince Charles

MEET PRINCE CHARLES!

This week’s shelter pet is Prince Charles, a mellow, multi-colored rooster currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Charles was emaciated, stress molting and looking pretty ragged and worn when he was found as a stray in July. He had no energy ad barely made any noise. With just some time and nutrition, this man is thriving and vocal and ready for a flock to call his own.

If you would like to meet Prince Charles, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.