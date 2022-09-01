Times … and dates: September 1 to September 8, 2022

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the stone bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday September 1

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by The Jazz Loft Big Band, a 17 piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday September 2

First Friday at the Heckscher

Celebrate First Friday at the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special performance by singer Roberta Fabiano beginning at 7 p.m. Free. Call 380-3230 for more info.

Walking with Whitman

Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station hosts the 12th season of Poetry in Performance: Walking With Whitman tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by Writer-in-Residence George Wallace, the event will feature Nicholas Samaras, author of Hands of the Saddlemaker and Bruce Johnson, author of Borderlands and Dreams. Admission fee for this event is $10 and will be collected at the door. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 427-5240.

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition concludes its Happenings on Main Street series at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. with a performance by Glen Baldwin & Friends of Jazz. Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

The Edwards Twins return to T3

For a special return engagement, celebrity impersonators The Edwards Twins return to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight and Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. Remember all the wonderful Variety shows we all grew up on in the 70’s & 80’s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time. All your favorite legendary Superstars come to life including Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones, and many, many more with live vocals. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday September 3

The Edwards Twins return to T3

See Sept. 2 listing.

Labor Day Festival

Superior Ice Rink, 270 Indian Head Road, Kings Park hosts a Labor Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Join them for a day of fun with a hockey tournament, food trucks, music, craft fair, farmers market, water slide, bounce house, dunk tank, Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle and Chuck a Duck. Proceeds will be donated to the Silent Night Foundation. Rain date is Sept. 4. Call 269-3900 for further information.

Huntington Lighthouse Music Fest

Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society presents its 13th annual Huntington Lighthouse Music Fest at the Huntington Harbor Lighthouse from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Extraordinary bands of all musical genres will perform fin the middle of the water on top of the lighthouse. There is no fee to attend or registration necessary! Just drop anchor with us and enjoy a day of fun, Rain date is Sept. 4. For more information, visit www.lighthousemusicfest.org.

Geneology Workshop

South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Road, Huntington Station will host a meeting of the Genealogy Workshop of the Huntington Historical Society at 11 a.m. Speaker Michael Cassara will present a lecture titled Intro to Italian Genealogy. ​​Free event, reservations not required. Questions? Call 427-7045.

Sunday September 4

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Late Summer Seasonal Stroll from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. Witness summer’s slow, subtle change, as she withers and goes to seed during this 1.5 mile hike. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770.

Ronkonkoma Street Fair

The Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Labor Day Weekend street fair on Hawkins Road between Portion and Wittridge roads from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring more than 200 vendors, live music, children’s rides, arts and crafts, giveaways and much more. Held rain or shine. Free admission. Call 963-2796 or visit www.ronkonkomachamber.com.

Engeman Theater fundraiser

Join the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport for a special fundraiser to benefit Northwell Health’s Huntington Hospital’s Neurosurgery Department at 7 p.m. Broadway and Hollywood stars (and Northport natives) Edie Falco and Chris Messina, will lead a staged reading of Thornton Wilder’s classic American play Our Town along with Marin Ireland, Katie Finneran, Ben Shenkman, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matthew Del Negro, Joe Roseto, Cezar Williams, Darren Goldstein, Kalyne Coleman, and Natalie Seus. Tickets are $200. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Monday September 5

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday September 6

An evening of Goat Yoga

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $28 per person and all levels of yoga are welcome. Please bring a mat & towel. The first session will be open to children aged 7 to 17, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration required via Eventbrite. For more information, call 265-6768.

Wednesday September 7

No events listed for this day.

Thursday September 8

Atelier at Flowerfield art reception

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St. James for an opening reception of its latest exhibit, Neill Slaughter 50 Year Retrospective, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The show runs Sept. 8 to Oct. 27. Call 250-9009 or visit wwwtheatelieratflowerfield.org for further information.

Huntington Walking Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will host a Centers of Controversy guided walking tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Visits sites in central Huntington that gave rise over the centuries to scandals, lawsuits, and other controversies. Tour ends at Six Harbors Brewing Company. Tickets are $25, $20 members (drinks not included). Tours will begin at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main Street, Huntington. Reservations are required. Call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistorical.org

Fly Me to the Moon event

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington in collaboration with the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport present Fly Me to the Moon: An Evening of Art, Music, and Celestial Happenings from 7 to 11 p.m. Begin the evening at The Heckscher exploring the exhibition Moonstruck: Lunar Art from the Collection. Join author and radio host Tom Ryan as he explores how the moon and outer space have inspired musicians since the beginning of recorded history. Travel back in time through sound and film clips, from Frank Sinatra to Bruno Mars, and everyone in between! Next, head to the Vanderbilt Planetarium where telescopes will be available to take in fantastic views of the Moon, the planet Saturn, and other celestial objects in the night’s sky! Enjoy a live, 45-minute talk about the night sky, stars, planets, constellations, and moon in the 60-foot domed planetarium theater, housing one of the finest star projection systems in the world. End the night with an amazing Pink Floyd light show, “Laser Dark Side of the Moon.” Tickets are $35 per person. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.

Film

‘Jungle Nights’

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society at the Smithtown Library Main Branch, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown for a Friday Movie Night screening of BBC’s Night on Earth: Jungle Nights on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Beneath the jungle’s canopy, the night is alive with fantastic beasts, large and small, who use the darkness to socialize, hunt, climb and crawl. Full of cinematic wonders and nocturnal beauty, this series’ new technology lifts night’s veil to reveal the hidden lives of the jungle’s nocturnal creatures. For the budding environmentalist, and also those curious about how nature and the natural world works. Age appropriate from those in middle school to retirees. Free and open to all. Reservations required by calling 766-3075 or 360-2480, ext. 232.

‘Sin City’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cult Cafe series with a screening of Sin City on Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. In this quartet of neo-noir tales, a mysterious salesman (Josh Hartnett) narrates a tragic story of co-dependency, while a musclebound vigilante (Mickey Rourke) tears his way through the criminal underworld in search of his lost love (Jaime King). In another part of the city, a grizzled cop (Bruce Willis) foils the ambitions of a child-killer (Nick Stahl), and an ex-prostitute (Brittany Murphy) evades her ex-pimp (Benicio Del Toro) with the help of her new boyfriend, Dwight (Clive Owen). Rated R. Tickets are $7, $5 members. To order, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a screening of Downton Abbey: A New Era starring Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, and Michelle Dockery on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. Registration is required by calling 928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org.

Theater

‘On Your Feet!’

Extended! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Sept. 3. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Henry V’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Henry V from Aug. 26 to Sept. 18 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Guys and Dolls’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 52nd season with Guys and Dolls from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway’s Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana. High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon’s mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser’s bold and brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” An award-winning classic for the entire family! Tickets are $35 adults, $28 senior and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Mystic Pizza’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is the new musical comedy, Mystic Pizza, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Add in some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” and you have all the ingredients for a romantic comedy–with the works! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Davis Town Meeting House Society seeks vendors for its Yard Sale & Craft Fair on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davis House, 263 Middle Country Rd., Coram. Rain date is Sept. 11. $25 per table. For an application, call Maryanne at 631-804-2256 or email: [email protected]

◆ Yaphank Historical Society is looking for vendors for its annual Fall Yard sale on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Hawkins House at 4 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank. Rain date is Sept 18. Vendor fee is only $10 per spot. No advance reservations necessary. Call 631-924-4803 with questions, or visit www.yaphankhistorical.org.

◆ Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead seeks artisan craft & farmers market vendors for its 41st annual Country Fair on Sept. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details and an application, visit www.Hallockville.org/countryfair.

◆ Port Jefferson Lions Club seeks vendors for its 1st annual Car Show at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date is Sept. 25) Call Warren at 631-258-6165 for more information.

◆ Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket is sponsoring a Fall Craft Fair & Barn Sale on the Setauket Village Green (Main St. and Caroline Ave.) on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Limited spaces still available on the Village Green (10’x10’) and covered Carriage Shed (9’x18’). Reserve your spot at www.depasmarket.com. Questions? Call 631-806-4845.

◆ Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is seeking vendors for its Apple Festival on Oct.1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 2). Spots (10’ x 10’) are $40 each; vendors can call or text 631-252-0777 for an application.

◆ Parents of Troop 362 will hold a Craft Fair & Basket Raffle at Hope Lutheran Church, 46 Dare Road, Selden on Oct. 1. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date Oct. 2). Vendors wanted -— 10’ by 10’ space for $40 donation. To reserve a space, email [email protected]

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only) $50/space. Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application.

◆ Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25a, Rocky Point seeks vendors to be a part of their annual October Festival on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee for vendor participation of new items, no raffles is $35 per 10’ x 10’ space. Must supply own table and chairs. Visit www.thefishchurch.com Festivals and Events page.

Class Reunions

✴Port Jefferson (ELVHS) Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is planned for September 9 and 10. Please spread the word, and visit Facebook page “Port Jefferson(ELVHS) Class of 1972 50th Reunion” for details or e-mail [email protected]

✴Ward Melville High School Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is Oct 1. Please spread the word and visit Facebook page “Ward Melville High School Class 72 50th Reunion” for more information and purchasing tickets. For more information, email [email protected] or call 631-928-5684 and leave your name and contact information for any questions

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.