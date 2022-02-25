Shelter Pet of the Week: Leo

MEET LEO!

This week’s shelter pet is Leo, an 11-month-old lab mix currently waiting for his furever home at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This handsome man is as sweet as can be. He has lived with two smaller dogs and a cat and did well with all of them. He is timid, so he would do best with children over 12 years old. Leo has some issues with separation anxiety and will need a home that can help him manage that. He would be a perfect addition to any family.

If you would like to meet Leo, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.