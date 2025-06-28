The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County recently honored 55 Girl Scouts at its annual Gold Award Dinner & Ceremony on at the Stonebridge Country Club in Smithtown, for identifying an issue they care about and leading a team to create lasting impact in their communities—and beyond. The Gold Award is the most prestigious award in Girl Scouting.

Gold Award Girl Scouts address issues they’re passionate about by planning and implementing a project that produces lasting change in their communities and beyond. To earn a Gold Award, each recipient must complete two Senior or Ambassador Journeys or their Girl Scout Silver Award before beginning their Gold Award project. To meet the Girl Scout Gold Award requirements, each candidate must complete at least 80 hours toward their project.

“Our Gold Award Girl Scouts are leaders in their community who are making measurable and sustainable change while still in high school said Tammy Severino, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County. “As they take action to transform their world, they gain tangible, real-world skills and a civic-minded awareness that sets them apart from their peers. 96% of Gold Award Girl Scouts say their experience inspired their ongoing commitment to service or volunteering. Our Gold Award Girl Scouts are discovering they have the power to create the future they want for themselves and others, and we are proud and honored by their achievements.”

Among the awardees:

Sophia Aurrecoechea – Islip Terrace

Giuliana Avella – Port Jefferson Station

Sara Bally – Miller Place

Elliot Baravarian – East Northport

Emma Barbo – Greenlawn

Eva Barbo – Greenlawn

Gianna Beck – North Babylon

Madison Calvanese – Setauket

Isabella Caracci – Stony Brook

Molly Caufield – Sound Beach

Marissa Cilibrasi – Ronkonkoma

Megan Condolff – Centerport

Nina Cottone – Setauket

Ellie Crowley – Huntington

Ava D’Angelo – Commack

Olivia Davis – Patchogue

Alessandra De Stefano – Commack

Emma Dean-Stahl – West Sayville

Mya DeClue – Smithtown

Anna DiBiase – Smithtown

Alexis Ebanks – Centerport

Sophie Epstein – Nesconset

Charlotte Farrugia – Selden

Jasmine Farrugia – Selden

Jailyn Fasano – Commack

Lillian Fleischer – Centerport

Julia Furer – Dix Hills

Grace Goetz – Greenlawn

Kristin Krause – Nesconset

Kayden Laucella – Stony Brook

Lauren Limongelli – West Babylon

Olivia LoBue – Huntington

Ruth Joy Mahnken – Ridge

Callie McLean – Mattituck

Jenna Mehlinger – Smithtown

Gabrielle Mitchell – Nesconset

Isabella Muccio – Port Jefferson Station

Brianna Naumann – St. James

Danika Riccio – Bayshore

Paige Rizzo – West Babylon

Elizabeth Ryan – Medford

Regan Sayers – Smithtown

Lily Scarth – East Setauket

Nicole Schrock – Cold Spring Harbor

Adelina Scott – Westhampton

Caroline Severino – Nesconset

Kinley Simmons – Miller Place

Samantha Simson – Commack

Victoria Starkey – Smithtown

Emma Travaglia – West Sayville

Kristin Tveter – Bayport

Adria Vargas – Sayville

Olivia Vigliotti – Ronkonkoma

Amanda Woods – Bayport

Cassidy Yates – West Babylon

Details about each Girl Scout’s project were shared with the audience in a print and digital yearbook, here. A video about their achievements, also shared at the event, is here.

The event was memorialized online with a photo booth of fun photos, here.

