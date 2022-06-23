Shelter Pet of the Week: Toby

This week’s featured shelter pet is Toby, a 12-year-old Chihuahua mix currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

This sweet senior has not had an easy life. He has been bounced from a few homes through a rescue in Florida and landed himself in Smithtown after getting loose on a busy road a few times.

Toby is very gentle and low key and is looking for the best possible home to show him some stability for his golden years. He gets along with everyone, but will need gentle dogs or older kids that will not pounce on him. He loves to go for walks and just be around people.

If you would like to meet Toby, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.