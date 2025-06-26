Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Bonner attends 20th Annual Blessing of the Fleet at Mount Sinai Yacht Club

On Sunday, June 22nd, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner joined members of the Mount Sinai Yacht Club and the local maritime community for the 20th Annual Blessing of the Fleet, a yearly tradition honoring Long Island’s boating community.

The event was held at the Mount Sinai Yacht Club, and included club members, clergy, and residents to celebrate the start of the boating season. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the event, which has become a tradition of the Mount Sinai community’s summer calendar.

“It is always a pleasure to take part in this community tradition,” said Councilwoman Bonner. “The Blessing of the Fleet is not only a celebration of our coastal way of life, but a reminder of the importance of safety, community, and stewardship of our waterways.”

Councilwoman Bonner commended the Mount Sinai Yacht Club for two decades of dedication to the event and expressed her appreciation to all who make the Blessing of the Fleet a special occasion year after year.