Shelter Pet of the Week: Buddy

1 of 3

This week’s featured shelter pet is Buddy, a 12-year-old tri-colored male Beagle mix up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Buddy is a sweet senior dog that deserves the BEST forever home to show him the love that he has been denied. This sweet boy was adopted and returned twice in his life. He is gentle, outgoing, loves all people and animals and is pretty low key. He will bark for attention and love. He will follow you around and be under foot, that is, when he isn’t snuggled in a ball fast asleep. He will need a home that can manage his chronic ear issues and his tendency to wander off. He is a delightful old man that just wants LOVE!

If you would like to meet Buddy, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.