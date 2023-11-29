Times … and dates: November 30 to December 7, 2023

Ongoing

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton runs through Dec. 30. The largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County features dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family! Tickets can be purchased online at www.holidaylightshow.com.

Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County presents its 20th annual Girl Scout Holiday Light Show at Southaven County Park in Yaphank through December 30. This year, the light show will be a fully immersive, walk-through Enchanted Forest, which features 80 illuminated holiday-themed displays along with photos with Santa, picnics with s’mores, music, and games for visitors to enjoy. For tickets, visit www.gssclightshow.com.

Holiday Illuminations

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Main St., Smithtown presents Holiday Illuminations every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31. from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Explore the Society’s grounds illuminated for the holiday season! Every half hour, the historical buildings will be brought to life with stunning visuals and animations, telling enchanting holiday tales. Food trucks, vendors, live music and a visit from Santa will add to the festive atmosphere. Tickets online are $22 adults, $17 seniors, $12 children at www.holidayilluminations2023.com. 631-265-6768

Festival of Trees

Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2024 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. 473-4778

Holiday Spectacular

Town of Brookhaven’s Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show, returns to Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville on Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 & 18; hours on Fridays and Saturdays are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to this event is $10 per adult; $8 for seniors, veterans and children under 12; children 3 and under are free. Photos available with Santa for an additional fee; credit cards only, no cash accepted. Tickets must be purchased in advance at BrookhavenNY.gov/Holiday. 631-451-5330.

Thursday Nov. 30

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. 631-655-7798

Whalers GrogFest

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor presents a Whalers GrogFest from 7 to 9 p.m. ​Join the museum after hours to support Cold Spring Harbor’s historic gem as it transforms into a tavern for the evening with live sea shanties to get you in the spirit (pun definitely intended). Savor rum punch while you explore the maritime origins behind the drink, and learn about the local history of bootlegging. Sample small bites from downtown Cold Spring Harbor restaurants. Tickets are $50, members $30 at the door. 631-367-3418

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by the Interplay Jazz Orchestra from 7 to 9:30 p.m. featuring a 17 piece big band co-directed by Joe Devassy on trombone and Gary Henderson on trumpet. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

SCCC Winter Concert

Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman Campis, 533 College Road, Selden will hold a free winter concert featuring SCCC’s Orchestra, Guitar Ensemble, Suffolk Singers and College Choir in the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building at 7 p.m. No tickets required.

Friday Dec. 1

Christmas Festival

St. Gerard Majella Church Parish Hall, 300 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts its annual Christmas Festival tonight from 4 to 9 p.m., Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with unique holiday crafts, vendors, photos with Santa, holiday decor, kids crafts and games, raffles, food, desserts, kids shopping with free wrapping and much more. Call 473-2900.

First Friday at the Heckscher

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its First Friday series from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special performance by Canta Libre, a renowned quintet of flute, harp and strings, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Call 380-3230.

SCCC Winter Concert

Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman Campis, 533 College Road, Selden will hold a free winter concert featuring SCCC’s Contemporary Music Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Band in the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building at 7 p.m. No tickets required.

Saturday Dec. 2

Christmas Festival

See Dec. 1 listing.

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

Magic Circle Nursery School at Union United Methodist Church, 1018 Pulaski Road, East Northport will hold its 42nd annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Come bring the whole family for a real holiday treat filled with food and fun. Remember your camera for the perfect holiday photo with Santa. Donation is $8 adults, $4 children. For further information, call 631-754-5565.

Greenery Boutique

The Three Village Garden Club will hold its annual Greenery Boutique at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for wreaths, swags, kissing balls crafts, table designs, ornaments, candles and more.

Christmas Market

The Vincent Bove Community Center, 55 Cliff Road, Belle Terre hosts a Christmas Market today and Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Port Jefferson Dickens Festival. 631-828-4340.

Holiday Bazaar

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point presents its annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosted by Trinity Women of WELCA, the event will feature handmade crafts, unique gifts, home and holiday decor, Grandma’s Attic (gently used holiday themed items), hot food, bake sale and more. Photos with Santa ($10 fee) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free admission. 631-744-9355, www.thefishchurch.com

Dickens Cookie Walk

Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Patchogue Road (Route 112), Port Jefferson Station hosts a Dickens’ Cookie Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the homemade cookies run out! They will also be debuting a brand new ice cream flavor from Max & Mina’s “A Tale of Two Cookies.” 631-473-2236

St. Nicholas Bazaar

Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport hosts its annual St. Nicholas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bazaar includes vendors, antiques, cookies, silent auction and a visit from Santa. Call 631-261-7670.

Charles Dickens Festival

The Village of Port Jefferson will play host to the 27th annual Charles Dickens Festival today and Dec. 3 as it magically transforms into the Dickensian era with streets filled with a troupe of Dickens Street Characters magic shows, a gingerbread house contest, carriage rides, music, ice skating, street performances and much more. Opening parade kicks off today on East Main Street at 11 a.m. Free, fee for some activities and events. Visit www.portjeff.com/dickens/ for full schedule of events.

Boyle Road PTA Vendor & Craft Fair

Boyle Road Elementary School PTA, 424 Boyle Road, Port Jefferson Station will host its 20th annual Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with local vendors and crafters selling everything you need for the holiday season and a special visit from Santa. Call 631-474-8140.

Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair

The Art League of Long Island will present their 58th annual Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair at Vanderbilt Elementary School, 350 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills today and Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring an eclectic variety of one-of-a-kind art and craft work created by 60+ exhibitors. 631-462-5400, www.artleagueli.org

Mistletoe Lane Craft Fair

First Presbyterian Church, Main Street and 107 South St., Port Jefferson presents a Mistletoe Lane Craft Fair today and Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring craft vendors, homemade soups, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and musical performances starting at 1 p.m. Call 473-0147 for more information.

St. James Craft & Gift Fair

The holidays are almost here. Time to shop till you drop at the 9th annual Smithtown Craft & Gift Fair, Smithtown East High School, 1 School St., St. James today and Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 exhibitors fill the school gymnasium with predominantly hand crafted work with a few select gift items. Expect to see some exquisite jewelry, artisanal, vintage and new. Decorative wreaths, homemade candies, organic soaps, holiday décor and much more. Free admission. 631-846-1459

TVHS Candlelight House Tour

The Three Village Historical Society presents the 44th annual Candlelight House Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Historic Caroline Church of Setauket will be featured in honor of their Tricentennial celebration and four homes in the Dyers Neck Historic District of Setauket will be expertly decorated for the holiday season. Guests will tour each home learning about the historical architecture and design. Tickets are $70 per person, $55 members. 631-751-3730, www.tvhs.org

Drive Through Live Nativity

Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will hold its annual Drive Through Live Nativity tonight, Dec. 3, 8 and 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Take a trip back in time to experience the magic and mystery of the first Christmas. This is a free event. No tickets or registration required. 631-689-1127

Live reading of ‘A Christmas Carol’

The Cinema Arts Centre presents Gerald Dickens, the great-great grandson of Charles Dickens in an extraordinary performance in his one-man play of the classic Christmas story, at 7 p.m. Using his own adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale, Gerald plays over 30 characters using vocal and physical talents to bring each scene vividly to life. Tickets are available at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Sunday Dec. 3

Christmas Festival

See Dec. 1 listing.

Christmas Market

See Dec. 2 listing.

Charles Dickens Festival

See Dec. 2 listing.

Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair

See Dec. 2 listing.

Mistletoe Lane Craft Fair

See Dec. 2 listing.

St. James Craft & Gift Fair

See Dec. 2 listing.

Drive Through Live Nativity

See Dec. 2 listing.

Christmas Craft Fair

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 800 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma will hold its annual Christmas Craft Fair in the Parish Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with crafts, gifts, Christmas items, refreshments and raffles. Over 45 vendors. Call 631-737-4388.

Holiday House Tour

Huntington Historical Society presents its annual Historic Houses at the Holidays tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event, titled “Highlights of Historic Huntington,” will feature five homes beautifully decorated for the holidays including one owned by the Ketewamoke Chapter of the National Society of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution. Tickets are $60 per person, $50 members at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. For more information, call 631-427-7045 ext. 401.

WMHO Holiday Festival

The 44th annual Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Holiday Festival will be held at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors will enjoy a Promenade of Trees, carolers, live music, a holiday train display at Wiggs Opticians, “Legends & Spies” puppet parade, and a visit from Santa Claus. Stay for the holiday tree lighting on the Village Green at 5:30 p.m. Free. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

LIM Winter Open House

Stop by the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for their Winter Open House from noon to 5 p.m. Come see 19th-century sleighs — just like Santa’s — in their world-renowned Carriage Museum, or explore their current art exhibitions “SOMOS/WE ARE: Latinx Artists of Long Island” and “Perfect 10: The 10th Annual LIMarts Exhibition” on view in the Art and History Museums. Their beautiful grounds, featuring a majestic stone and marble fountain, a one-room schoolhouse, an 18th-century barn, and art installations, are the perfect backdrop for any last-minute holiday card photos! Free admission. www.longislandmuseum.org

Historic Holidays at Hallockville

Join the Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead in celebrating the holidays with a Victorian Christmas in the Hallock Homestead, Polish Christmas Eve in the Cichanowicz Farmhouse, historic toy exhibits and more from noon to 3:30 p.m. Free event. 631-298-5292

Pet Pictures with Santa

Howard Hanna Coach Realtors, 354 Route 25A Mount Sinai will host a Pet Pictures with Santa event from noon to 3 p.m. Snacks, hot chocolate, fun and a free bandana to all the four-legged friends who participate! Admission is FREE, but please donate an item for Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter in Port Jefferson Station. Items needed include paper towels, garbage bags, laundry detergent, Purina Kitten/Cat Chow, cat litter, and canned cat/dog food. 631-331-3600

A Salute to Norway

Celebrate St. James hosts a A Salute to Our Norwegian Heritage & Culture event at the Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James at 1 p.m. Join them for a festive afternoon of storytelling, food tasting, craft making and more! Ticket are $25, $20 members at www.celebratestjames.org.

Homegrown String Band in concert

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will host a concert by the Homegrown String Band at 1:30 p.m. The band will be sharing their original interpretations of traditional songs by such artists as the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, the Mississippi Sheiks, and the Delmore Brothers among others, adding their own musical DNA to an American tradition. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is preferred. 631-928-1212, www.cplib.org

Silver Chords Holiday Concert

The Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket hosts a classic holiday concert by the Silver Chords Chorus titled Celebrations at 2 p.m. Featuring music tot celebrate all the holidays of the season from Veteran’s Day to Christmas and New Year’s with raffle baskets. Free admission. Call 631-235-3593.

Tribute to Elton John

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts a concert by the Elton John tribute band JC & The Crocodiles at 6 p.m. The band combines marvelous piano performances, iconic songs, and ostentatious outfits to bring Elton John’s signature style to their shows. Let their sound wash over you in the Reichert Planetarium, where their amazing live performance will be accompanied by stunning synchronized laser lights. Tickets in advance are $30 adults, $25 children ages 15 and under at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Tickets at the door are $35 adults, $30 children ages 15 and under.

Monday Dec. 4

Art Installation reception

As part of a Beautification Project at the Stony Brook Train Station, the Three Village Community Trust, the Three Village Civic Association, the North Suffolk Garden Club, the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and students and faculty at the Stony Brook School invite the community to the opening reception of an art installation created by local artist Michael Rosengard at the Station titled ‘All Aboard — Home For The Holiday’ from noon to 1 p.m. Bagels, coffee, and cookies will be served. Meet the artist, take photos, and celebrate the holiday season! For more information, call 631-942-4558.

Movie Trivia Night at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $10 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610.

Tuesday Dec. 5

Holiday Dance

Town of Brookhaven Senior Citizens Division will host a Holiday Dance at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Siinai from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Come dance into the 2023 Holiday season with music by DJ Louis Delprete. Cake will be served. Please call 631-451-5312 for tickets.

Wednesday Dec. 6

No events listed for this day.

Thursday Dec. 7

SHS Holiday Luncheon

Join the Smithtown Historical Society for a Holiday Luncheon in the Frank Brush Barn, 211 East Main St., Smithtown at 11:45 a.m. or 1:15 p.m. Indulge in a traditional country lunch complete with a tossed salad, roll, wine, dessert and coffee. Festive holiday wreaths will be raffled off as well. Tickets are $25 per person. Reservations required by calling 631-265-6768.

Crafts and Cocktails

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor kicks off its Crafts & Cocktails series with felting workshop at 6:30 p.m. Design and created a needle-felted whale ornament. Sip a festive mulled wine cocktail as you work. Tickets are $30, $20 members at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present a lecture, American Rascal: How Jay Gould Built Massive Wall Street Fortune, at 7 p.m. Greg Steinmetz recounts the gripping life of Jay Gould, one of the nineteenth century’s most infamous robber barons, whose brilliance, greed, and bare-knuckled tactics made him wealthier than Rockefeller and led Wall Street to institute its first reforms. Tickets are $10, members free, To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Theater

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present, and future. Join them for the 38th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. Please note: No children under 5 are permitted. All seats are $25 in November. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children in December. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Beauty and the Beast form Nov. 16 to Dec. 31. This timeless story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self–but time is running out! If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $32 adults, $30 seniors, $28 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org. See review on page B20.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Join the Minstrel Players at Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport for their annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults $15 seniors and students. To order, email [email protected].

Dance

‘The Song of Their Love’

Harbor Ballet Theatre and the dancers of the Amy Tyler School of Dance present The Song of Their Love on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Nutcracker Ballet

Seiskaya Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. 631-632-ARTS, www.nutcrackerballet.com