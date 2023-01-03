Schumer secures $3.75M for upper wall at Port Jefferson Country Club CommunityEnvironment & NatureGovernmentPoliticsPort Times RecordVillage of Port Jefferson by TBR Staff - January 3, 2023 0 21 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently secured $3.75 million for a proposed upland wall at Port Jefferson Country Club. Photo from Wikimedia Commons Village of Port Jefferson Mayor Margot Garant announced Tuesday, Jan. 3, that the village has received $3.75 million for a proposed upper wall at Port Jefferson Country Club. The funds were made available through the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, facilitated by the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). The clubhouse facility at PJCC lies atop the East Beach bluff, which has rapidly eroded in recent years. Now the clubhouse is dangerously close to the bluff’s edge. [See story, “On the edge: Port Jeff Village weighs the fate of country club,” The Port Times Record, Apr. 7, also TBR News Media website.] Garant said the federal funds would support the construction of an upland wall between the clubhouse and the bluff, shielding the building from further coastal erosion at East Beach. “That money will help us save that building and restore the facilities as they preexisted up there,” she said. “We definitely have to recognize Senator Schumer’s action,” adding, “We have put that project out to bid. We have our letter of non-jurisdiction from the [New York State Department of Environmental Conservation], so we are ready to go on that project.” This is a developing story.