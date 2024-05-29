SBU News: Expert panel says screen use impairs sleep health of children and adolescents

SBU Professor Lauren Hale Chairs the National Sleep Foundation’s panel that published a consensus statement

Since the smartphone’s emergence in 2007, digital screen time has ballooned in use over the years for children and adults. How use of smartphones and other digital screen devices affects sleep continues to be debated. In a review of 574 peer-reviewed published studies on the issue, an international panel of sleep experts selected by the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) has drawn up a consensus statement about digital screen use and sleep.

The consensus statement, titled “The Impact of Screen Use on Sleep Health Across the Lifespan: A National Sleep Foundation Consensus Statement,” is published in Sleep Health, the journal of the NSF. They assessed studies on screen time and its effects on sleep including research on children, adolescents, and/or adults.

After an extensive review of this large collection of studies over the course of a year, the panel reached consensus on a number of key points.

They agreed that: 1) In general, screen use impairs sleep health among children and adolescents; 2) The content of screen use before sleep impairs sleep health of children and adolescents, and 3) Behavioral strategies and interventions may attenuate the negative effects of screen use on sleep health.

”Upon review of the current literature, our panel achieved consensus on the importance of reducing pre-bedtime digital media to improve sleep health, especially for children and adolescents,” says Lauren Hale, PhD, Chair of the Consensus Panel and Professor in the Program of Public Health at Stony Brook University, and in the Department of Family, Population, and Preventive Medicine at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook. “We also identified the gaps in the literature and the need for future research.”

The NSF provides recommendations for best practices to reduce the impact of screen use on sleep.

In summary, they suggest:

Avoiding stimulating or upsetting material near bedtime

Implementing early, regular, and relaxing bedtime routines without screens

Setting time limits around screen use, especially in the evening and at night

Parents talking with children about how using tech and screens can impact sleep

Parents modeling appropriate nighttime screen use for children

“The expert panel examined available scientific evidence, paying close attention to studies that examined whether, how, and for whom screen use might negatively impact sleep health. We found that stimulating content of screen use, particularly at night, has a negative effect on sleep health in young people,” adds NSF Vice President of Research and Scientific Affairs, Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD.

Lauren Hale and three other coauthors on the consensus statement were from Stony Brook University: Gina Marie Mathew, Isaac Rodriguez, and librarian Jessica A. Koos, who helped identify the published peer-reviewed original research and literature reviews using databases, including the National Library of Medicine’s PubMed, Elsevier’s EMBASE, and Clarivate’s Web of Science.

Insufficient sleep duration is both widespread and associated with a higher risk of adverse health outcomes, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and depression. Having inconsistent sleep schedules is also associated with adverse health outcomes. For more information about sleep health, see this NSF webpage on Sleep Health Topics.