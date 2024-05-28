Wanted for Calverton Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who stole an all-terrain vehicle from a Calverton farm. A Polaris HO500 was stolen from an unlocked barn at Spur of the Moment Farms, located at 451 Edwards Ave., during the overnight hours between May 15 and May 16. Below is a photo of a similar vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.