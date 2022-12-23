Ring in the New Year with a laugh Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysPort Times RecordTimes of Smithtown by Melissa Arnold - December 23, 2022 0 5 New Year's Eve By Melissa Arnold Whether it’s been a banner year or a tough one, having some fun to celebrate the new year is never a bad idea. If you’re looking for a unique way to spend New Year’s Eve, then consider grabbing your friends or family and heading over to one of several lighthearted comedy events in the area. Theatre Three in Port Jefferson is hosting two comedy performances for their New Year’s Laughin’ Eve celebration: an early bird show at 6 p.m. and a prime time show at 8 p.m. Now in its 14th year, the event is hosted by Paul Anthony of the Long Island Comedy Festival. “This night of comedy is something that people look forward to every year,” said Douglas Quattrock, artistic associate and director of development for Theatre Three. “We always make an effort to mix up the comedians that we feature so it’s always fresh for our audiences.” This year’s national headliners include Rich Walker, Eric Tartaglione, and John Ziegler. Beer, wine, soda and snacks will be available for purchase and are welcome in the theater during the show. Early bird tickets are $55 per person, while tickets to the prime show are $65 per person available for purchase at www.theatrethree.com or by calling 631-928-9100. Over on the South Shore, the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village will also team up with the Long Island Comedy Festival to offer two comedy shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Featuring Bryan McKenna, Maria Walsh and a headline performance by Chris Roach, the Argyle shows promise to heat things up while having fun. Purchase tickets for $50 to $60 per person by visiting www.argyletheatre.com or call 631-230-3500. Later that night, the Smithtown Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is hosting their own night of comedy in partnership with Governor’s Comedy Clubs starting at 10 p.m. Comedy has been a mainstay at SPAC on New Year’s Eve for more than 10 years now, with 2022 marking the end of a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. “Everyone is just excited to get together and be entertained again, and we’re thrilled to provide the opportunity for some laughter,” said SPAC managing director Kelly Mucciolo. “We began working with Governor’s this past summer and it’s been a lot of fun for all of us.” Headlining the SPAC show is Chris Monty of CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait,” along with featured act Tony Landolfi, guest performer Debbie D’Amore and emcee Mary Capone. Tickets are $70 for SPAC members and $75 for general admission. The show includes hors d’oeuvres, an open bar of beer and wine, and a champagne toast at midnight. To purchase tickets visit www.smithtownpac.org.