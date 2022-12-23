The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook receives $50K in State Recovery Grants Arts & EntertainmentCommunityMusic by Press Release - December 23, 2022 0 2 The Jazz Loft. Photo by Heidi Sutton The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook recently received two grant awards totaling $50,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state. The Jazz Loft has received a Regrowth and Capacity grant from the New York State Council on the Arts. This grant will support the organization’s performance schedule of more than 160 show each year, as the Loft continues its ongoing recovery from pandemic challenges. Tom Manuel, president and founder of the Jazz Loft, said the funding will allow significant programming additions to the 2023-24 season and allow the Jazz Loft to highlight collaborations with music students in the Loft School of Jazz program as well. NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls said, “On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate the Jazz Loft on this grant award. Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state. “ “As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as the Jazz Loft are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state,” added NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus.