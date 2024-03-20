Preservation Long Island selected to host Smithsonian traveling exhibition

‘Voices and Votes: Democracy in America’ will be on view in Cold Spring Harbor from March 22 to May 3

Preservation Long Island has been chosen to be the first venue in New York State to host the “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” exhibition which examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

This initiative is all part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions to small town and rural cultural organizations across America. The exhibit will be on view at the Preservation Long Island Exhibition Gallery, 161 Main Street, in Cold Spring Harbor from March 22 to May 3 before touring eleven more communities across New York through January 2026.

“Preservation Long Island is excited to serve as the inaugural site for “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” said Alexandra Wolfe, Preservation Long Island Executive Director. “The exhibition’s focus on freedom, civic participation, and political engagement resonates strongly with our commitment to making the past relevant to the present.”

The exhibit engages multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material and will include a section that incorporates art and artifacts drawn from Preservation Long Island and other local collections.

“The objects we chose connect the broader historical narratives of Voices and Votes with Long Island people and stories—addressing themes such as the ways people make their voices heard, who is left out of the conversation, and the roles and responsibilities of citizens,” said Lauren Brincat, Preservation Long Island Curator.

Among the local highlights in the exhibition is an original essay by Jupiter Hammon (1711–ca. 1806), America’s first published African American poet, written while he was enslaved at Joseph Lloyd Manor in Lloyd Harbor shortly after the American Revolution, advocating for the citizenship of Black New Yorkers in the new nation. Other items include a bracelet and ring made from scrap sheet metal by women aircraft factory workers on Long Island as the United States fought to preserve democracy abroad during World War II, and the drawings and models for the national monument to African American civil rights leader and women’s rights activist, Mary MacLeod Bethune (1875–1855), created by Long Island artist, Robert Berks (1922–2011) in 1974.

“‘Voices and Votes’ allows us to reflect on Cold Spring Harbor and the surrounding community history and explore what it means to be an active participant in the governance of not only the country but also this community,” said Andrew Tharler, Preservation Long Island Education and Engagement Director.

The series of local exhibition-related programming and free events include a community quilt project, curator-led exhibition and walking tours, lectures, community conversations and an oral history series. To preview the full schedule, visit preservationlongisland.org/voices-and-votes/.