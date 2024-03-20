Merchandise swiped from Target in Medford

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in February.

A man allegedly stole merchandise valued at $999 from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road, on February 19 at approximately 10:40 p.m. The man fled the scene in a Jeep Compass.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online