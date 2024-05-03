Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic requests traffic study

Three Village and Port Jefferson civic associations in support

By Samantha Rutt

With increased development pressure from the likes of the Staller proposal for the Jefferson Plaza in Port Jefferson Station, as well as many other potential projects like the Malkmes property on Oakland Avenue and Brook Meadows on Sheep Pasture Road — the potential of an alternative norm exists within the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville hamlet.

With these pressures and their potential impacts on traffic, the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association is taking proactive steps to address the impact of rapid development in their community. On April 10, the civic association sent a letter addressed to Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro (R), Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico (R) and members of the Town Board, urging them to consider an impartial formal generic cumulative traffic study for their respective region.

“I think an overall planning review of the entire region of Port Jefferson Station/Terryville, the Upper Port area, through Lawrence Aviation is needed. There is so much coming and proposed and potential charges down the corridor that it’s incumbent upon us to do a good job of forward thinking,” Ira Costell, president of the civic association said in an interview.

The civic association’s request for a traffic study aims to assess the cumulative impact of these developments on road capacity, traffic flow and public safety. The study would provide insights into the existing traffic conditions on State Route 112 and Terryville Road, both of which are already strained according to NYS Department of Transportation rankings.

“By doing a comprehensive assessment we can help answer questions like where do we go? How do we absorb this growth? What do we want to see? What can we do to work with the town and developers to bring something that helps the community and minimizes how it can be impacted negatively,” Costell explained.

The association’s document outlines the need for a comprehensive planning effort to address the challenges posed by development. By securing funding for an impartial entity to conduct the study, the association hopes to identify traffic calming measures, road improvements and other mitigation strategies to alleviate the negative impacts on public health and safety.

The initiative has garnered support from neighboring civic associations as well as local stakeholders, including town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook),who has in the past expressed backing for the effort.

“We support a traffic study commissioned by the town to give a truly independent assessment of how infrastructure is handling both existing and projected density,” said president of the Port Jefferson Civic Association, Ana Hozyainova.

“We would support that since we feel planning should always take a comprehensive approach,” said Charles Tramontana, president of the Three Village Civic Association. “Everyone knows that traffic on Long Island is a major concern, so a traffic study makes sense to see the impacts on the community and what, if anything, can be done to mitigate those impacts.”

However, despite the association’s proactive approach, there has been no formal response from town officials thus far. To get more information, visit www.pjstca.org.