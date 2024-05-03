Let’s Eat: Celebrate Mother’s Day with a craveable brunch

By Heidi Sutton

There’s perhaps no better occasion to show off your kitchen skills than Mother’s Day, a perfect opportunity to turn the tables on mom and let her relax while you handle cooking duties. A homemade breakfast — or better yet, letting her sleep in for brunch — is a sure way to win her over and show how much you care.

Show your delicate side by working up a batch of Apple Ricotta Crepes, which require a soft touch to cook the light, silky batter to golden perfection. This rendition of the beloved thin pancakes calls for a ricotta spread and apple-cinnamon topping for a delightful pairing of savory and sweet.

If a full Mother’s Day celebration is on the menu, something a bit heartier may be required. A frittata provides the best of both worlds, as it’s a filling meal that’s also easy to make — just let the oven do the work. This Apple, Tomato and Goat Cheese Frittata is no exception as it calls for a handful of everyday ingredients you can whisk together in a cinch. While it’s in the oven (about 30 minutes, give or take) you can put the finishing touches on your last-minute decorations and handwritten cards.

Apple Ricotta Crepes

Recipe courtesy of Envy Apples

YIELD: Makes 12 crepes

INGREDIENTS:

Crepes:

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1cup whole milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

butter, for cooking

Ricotta Filling:

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 lemon, zest and juice only

2 to 3 tablespoons sugar, or to taste

Apple Topping:

butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 apples, sliced or cubed

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

salt, to taste

maple syrup

DIRECTIONS:

To make crepes: In bowl, combine flour, sugar and salt. Add milk, eggs and vanilla then, using whisk, combine thoroughly. Mixture should be silky smooth. Refrigerate.

To make ricotta filling: Combine ricotta, lemon zest, lemon juice and sugar, mix well and set aside.

To make apple topping: In pan over medium heat, heat butter and brown sugar until bubbly and golden. Add apples, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt, to taste; cook over medium-low heat until apples are soft. Turn off heat and finish with maple syrup.

In nonstick pan over medium-low heat, melt small amount of butter. Add one ladle crepe batter, cook until bubbles form, flip and cook until golden. Repeat with remaining batter. Stack crepes to keep warm and soft.

Spread ricotta mixture thinly onto crepes and fold into quarters. Top with apple mixture and serve.

Apple and Goat Cheese Frittata

Recipe courtesy of Envy Apples

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

6 eggs

1 teaspoon hot sauce

2 teaspoons kosher salt

20 turns fresh cracked pepper

1/4 cup whole milk

1 small apple, diced

1/2 cup sundried tomatoes, chopped

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. In large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, hot pepper sauce, salt, pepper and milk until well combined. Stir in apples, tomatoes, goat cheese and chives until well combined. Using 1/3 measuring cup, spoon frittata mixture into oven-safe large skillet or 9-by-9-inch pan. Bake 25-30 minutes, or until eggs are set. Let cool slightly then serve.