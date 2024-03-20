Times … and dates: March 21 to March 28, 2024

Thursday March 21

Swing Into Spring Festival

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook and Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright present the 7th annual Swing Into Spring Music Festival tonight through March 23, bringing with it an assortment of opportunities to hear live jazz music throughout Setauket and Stony Brook at six locations including The Jazz Loft, Sweet Mama’s, Schnitzels, The Country House, Madiran Wine Bar, Bliss Restaurant and the Three Village Inn. For a full schedule of events, visit www.thejazzloft.org. 631-751-1895

Thankful Thursday at the Vanderbilt

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series tonight with a free family-friendly planetarium show titled STARS: The Powerhouses of the Universe narrated by Mark Hamill at 7 p.m. After the show, the observatory will be opened to the public and an astronomy educator will invite you to look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Recommended for ages 6+. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

How to Survive Rising Food Prices

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for an informative lecture on How to Survive Rising Food Prices from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Discover ways to save money in the supermarket along with how to prepare meals that are budget-friendly with Janice Imbrogno. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to register.

Friday March 22

Swing Into Spring Festival

WinterTide Concert

The Village of Port Jefferson Dept. of Recreation and the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council closes their Winter Tide concert series at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a performance by award-winning father/son duo Beaucoup Blue in the Sail Loft Room (3rd floor) from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. 631-802-2160

Coffee House Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its Coffee House concert series at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James with a performance by flue ensemble Floot 4 at 7 p.m. Special coffee beverages and tea along with sweet treats will be served. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Hispanic Heritage Night

Kings Park Heritage Museum, RJO Middle School, 101 Church St., Kings Park hosts a Hispanic Heritage Night at 7:30 p.m. featuring the dynamic sounds of Moonflower — Spirit of Santana. Free admission. 631-269-3305

Adam Pascal in Concert

The original star of Rent makes his long-awaited return to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts’ Recital Hall, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 8 p.m. Join Adam Pascal for an intimate evening of brilliant music from Broadway classics to Rock hits and everything in between! Tickets range from $50 to $65. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Saturday March 23

Swing Into Spring Festival

Spring Craft Fair

Time to shop! Hauppauge High School, 500 Lincoln Ave., Hauppauge will host a Spring Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience featuring over 100 local artisans showcasing their handmade goods. From beautiful jewelry to stunning home decor, there’s something for everyone. Plus, admission is free! Proceeds benefit the Hauppauge Educational Foundation. 631-846-1459

Garage Sale Fundraiser

Drop by Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale around the double garage in the Sweetbriar parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. featuring household items and fun treasures! Money goes back into the wildlife center. Donations welcome. Call Joe at 631-901-5911 for more information.

Art League Open House

Art League of Long Island, 107 E. Deer Park Road, Dix Hills invites the community to its grand re-opening Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join them for a day of art, tour the newly renovated art center and much more. Free. 631-462-5400

Reboli Center Art Reception

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 604 Main St., Stony Brook will host an artist reception for its latest exhibit featuring the contemporary works of the Studio 268 artist group from 2 to 4 p.m. Enjoy a chance to meet the artists of the show, enjoy the exhibition along with some light refreshments. This special event is free to attend and open to the public. The show runs through April 28. 631-751-7707

St. James Ghost Investigation

Celebrate St. James continues its Living History series with A St. James Ghost Investigation at 7 p.m. Medium and paranormal investigator Joe Giaquinto returns to the Calderone Theater/St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James to record any haunting phenomena of the historic theater. Tickets are $35, $30 members at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Sunday March 24

Spring Car Show

The first car show of the season heads to the Long Island Community Hospital Ampitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of classic and collectible automobiles including street rods, muscle cars, antiques, exotics and imports will be on display along with a swap meet, live music by The Fugitives, food and refreshments. Admission fee is $10 adults, free for under age 12. 631-567-5898

Model Train Show

The Smithtown Historical Society will present its annual Model Train Show fundraiser at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operating layouts on display include Long Island HOTracks (HO Scale), Frank Kabylarz (N Scale). Admission is $5 adults, $3 children ages 3 to 12. Proceeds will benefit the historical society. 631-265-6768

Ronkonkoma St. Pat’s Day Parade

The 35th annual Ronkonkoma St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Grand Marshal Greg Plante will lead the parade from Hawkins Avenue at School Street, south down Hawkins Ave ending at Thorne Street. Call 631-304-6303 or visit www.ronkonkomaparade.org.

Black and Sparrow in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Klyph Black and John Sparrow (Rockin Americana) from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday March 25

SHS Spring Lecture

Smithtown Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Mai St., Smithtown with The Art of William Sidney Mount: Long Island People of Color on Canvas from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Discover a lost world of farmers cutting hay with scythes and dancing to fiddle music on barn floors through the Long Island paintings of William Sidney Mount. Explore vivid depictions of people of color, presented with great humanity when racist caricatures were the norm. Presented by historian and author Vivian Nicholson-Mueller. Light refreshments will be served. Free but donations welcome. 631-265-6768

Tuesday March 26

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to special screening of A Yiddish World Remembered in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-373

PJS/Terryville Civic Meeting

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road Port Jefferson Station will host the monthly Port Jeff. Station Terryville Civic Association meeting at 7 p.m. On the agenda will be the bi-annual Civic Association Officers election meeting, Brookhaven Supevisor Dan Panico and Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and normal civic reports, redevelopment of Rte. 112 corridor and more. Open to all.

Wednesday March 27

Ilona Kaydanov Memorial Concert

Last year the Hauppauge High School Community suffered a loss of their former student, Ilona Kaydanov. To honor her, the school is looking to create spaces that will benefit students while memorializing Ilona and her passions. To raise money toward this initiative, the school will be hosting a memorial concert in her honor at Hauppauge High School, 500 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door with raffles and concessions available for purchase.

Thursday March 28

Vanderbilt Lecture

Rescheduled from March 7. Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with Mapping Historical New York: A Digital Atlas at 7 p.m. Historians Gergely Baics and Rebecca Kobrin will discuss Manhattan’s and Brooklyn’s transformations during the late nineteenth and early-twentieth centuries. Drawing on 1850, 1880, and 1910 census data, the Digital Atlas shows how migration, residential, and occupational patterns shaped the city. $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Sound Bath Meditation

North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham hosts a program titled Sound Bath Meditation at 7 p.m. Join Susan Ferro for this transformative, deep healing Sound Bath session with Tibetan Bowls, Crystal Bowls, Gongs, Chimes and Drums! Sound and music to calm the mind and body. Open to all. To register, call 631-929-4488.

An Evening of Comedy

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for an evening of Stand Up/Sit Down comedy with Chris Monty at 8 p.m. In his stand-up, Chris channels the style of the 1960’s cool funnyman mixed with a modern chic. After his set he’ll share stories about his comedy career and many acting roles with host Steven Taub. Tickets are $40, $30 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Film

‘Lady Sings the Blues’

Join the Cinema Art Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a screening of Lady Sings the Blues (1972) on March 24 at 2:30 p.m. Pop superstar Diana Ross portrays legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in this powerful biographical drama. Includes post-film discussion and Q&A with author Paul Alexander in-person with his new biography of Billie Holiday, Bitter Crop. Tickets are $16 film only, $36 film and book. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Story and Pictures By’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues its Spring 2024 season with a screening of Story and Pictures By, the first feature documentary to take audiences behind the scenes to meet the boundary pushers who create children’s picture books, at JFK Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on March 25 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be filmmaker Joanna Rudnick. Tickets are $10 per person at www.portjeffersondocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

‘Arrival’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Science on Screen series with a mind-expanding exploration of the mysteries of language and communication, featuring a lecture and Q&A with neuroscientist Arkarup Banerjee, of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and a rare big-screen showing of Denis Villeneuve’s profound 2016 drama ARRIVAL on Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16, $10 members. To purchase in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 25th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from Feb. 24 to March 23 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 2,000 submissions world-wide, these eight cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Sean Amato, Ginger Dalton, Jae Hughes, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Andrew Markowitz, Linda May, Rob Schindlar, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Julia Albino, Courtney Gilmore, Gina Lardi, and Cassidy Rose O’Brien. Please Note: Adult content and language. All seats are $25. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Jersey Boys’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to May 26. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story–a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B12.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St, Port Jefferson presents (mostly) TRUE THINGS, a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features true stories — with a twist — and a game that will have an additional entertainment feature on March 23 at 7 p.m. Storytellers will include Sandi Marx, Brian Grossi, Aaron Foss, and Jude Treder-Wolff. Tickets are $20 each on eventbrite.com or $25 at the door (cash only).

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Murder on the Orient Express, a thrilling mystery about the most infamous case of one of fiction’s most famous detectives, from April 6 to May 4. Murder and mayhem await renowned investigator Hercule Poirot as he boards a train filled with treachery and intrigue. Featuring a shadowy American, a train full of suspects, a notebook’s worth of alibis, and a singular Belgian sleuth whose mustache twitches at murder, all aboard the Orient Express! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Lake Grove Farmers Market

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Winter Farmers Market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze) on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 516-444-1280

Class Reunions

•Centereach High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, email Jean Ann Renzulli at [email protected].

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].