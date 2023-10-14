Port Jeff school board updates community, and district prepares for bleacher workshop

By Nasrin Zahed

Port Jefferson School District Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, covering student achievements, recognizing the board’s local impact, discussing upcoming volunteer efforts, and continuing conversations over proposed bleacher costs.

To kick off the night on a high note, the board recognized students receiving the President’s Volunteer Service Award. This award aims to highlight the importance of how an individual’s service positively impacts the community. The awards are broken down by age group, with the ability to earn at the bronze, silver or gold levels, depending on the number of hours students have spent in service to others.

Oct. 16 through 20 is School Board Recognition Week. Several members of the school district came forward to express their gratitude for BOE members’ public service, emphasizing the volunteer time and effort required for the role.

Kirsten, the student representative for the district, covered the upcoming spirit week festivities that will be observed districtwide, culminating in the homecoming game this Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m.

The meeting went on to discuss how the Royal Education Fund will hold also Oct. 14 its 7th annual Jill Nees-Russell Power of One Family Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. The run/walk event will begin at the Port Jefferson Village Center, continuing through the village and ending at the high school.

Brian Walker, principal of Port Jefferson Middle School, came forward to discuss how they are furthering community service efforts in students.

He noted how the students are encouraged to participate in school-led efforts, such as the beach cleanup initiatives, fundraisers for ASL, letter and card writing for the elderly and veterans, senior citizen luncheons, as well as food and coat drives.

Discussion later moved to the district’s bleacher project, with the board presenting the public with new facts on the matter.

Randi DeWitt, member of the BOE, informed that the project has been put out for bid once again, with six different bid proposals all including variations of the project. This is in the hope of receiving a lower cost estimate than was initially received last spring.

Stressing the importance of following the bid process in order to most effectively find the appropriate licensed vendor for the job, she encouraged community members to attend the upcoming public workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 24, where they will review all of the plans for each bid. An architect will be in attendance for questions.

The BOE will reconvene on Monday, Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m.