Music teachers from across Long Island honored at the LIMEHOF Educator of Note awards

Five music teachers from across Long Island were recently honored at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) in Stony Brook in a special ceremony honoring the organizations most recent Educator of Note Award winners.

The teachers honored include Alan Schwartz (Great Neck, 2023), Frank Abel (Uniondale/Roosevelt, 2022), Kim Löwenborg-Coyne (North Babylon, 2021), Marc Greene (Middle Country School District, 2020), and Susan Weber (Uniondale, 2019).

“It was wonderful,” said Tom Needham, Tom Needham, Second Vice Chair and Educational Programs Director at LIMEHOF. “When you get all these people together in one room and you hear about the number of students they’ve influenced over the years and the impact they’ve had on music education on Long Island. It’s truly incredible. We’re so excited to have this opportunity to have them all here in the room and to celebrate the good things that they’ve accomplished.”

“We all had and have such meaningful careers that have impacted music education in so many different ways,” said Susan Weber. “Bottom line is that we all love seeing the reaction with our students and former students and as time goes on how music education impacts kids and it was just a very special day.”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity and I’m just so thrilled to be amongst these people here and to have my name with these people, these legends is just one of the biggest honors of my life,” said Alan Schwartz.

“What a wonderful ride… a wonderful journey after 42 years of teaching on this very special day to receive this very special award at the Hall of Fame. We don’t go in teaching for awards but this one right here I’m going to cherish,” said Frank Abel.

Supporting and highlighting musical education and upcoming talent through its education programs is a large part of LIMEHOF’s mission. Each year the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame presents an Educator of Note Award recognizing outstanding achievement in Long Island music education and normally they present the awards publicly during their galas. LIMEHOF has not held an awards Gala since 2019 in large part due to covid restrictions these award winners were unable to receive their awards in a public ceremony, so LIMEHOF organized this special ceremony for them at their Stony Brook Museum location.

LIMEHOF says it’s important to recognize the music teachers who are top in their field and making a difference by building strong educational programs for students to be able to perform and be evaluated.

“We celebrate music history here on Long Island and everybody knows we honor people like Billy Joel and John Coltraine and other artists but sometimes people forget that the people who have the biggest impact on Long Island in terms of music are music teachers,” said Needham. “Music teachers have the ability to reach thousands of kids throughout a career.”

The 2024 Educator of Note nomination process is currently open with a deadline of September 30th. For more information about LIMEHOF’s Educator of Note, scholarships and other music education programs, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/educator-of-note/

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.