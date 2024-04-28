FROM HEROES TO VILLAINS: Actor Dave Morrissey Jr. embraces all roles

By Rita J. Egan

For nearly 15 years, Dave Morrissey Jr.’s career path has taken him from playing Revolutionary War hero Col. Benjamin Tallmadge in independent productions to taking on bad guy roles on television. In a recent phone interview, the actor said he credits his theatrical experiences on Long Island for helping him pursue his acting goals.

Currently living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Morrissey was born in Port Jefferson and grew up in Selden and Miller Place. He said the seeds of his career were planted during his formative years studying at The Performing Arts Studio of New York in Port Jefferson, which his mother, Terri Morrissey, owns, along with Deborah and Michael Livering.

Playing a hero

A graduate of Suffolk County Community College and Fashion Institute of Technology, Morrissey first had the opportunity to play Tallmadge, who oversaw the Setauket spies during the Revolutionary War, in the independent film The Culper Spy Adventure. He became involved in the movie thanks to his connection with one of the directors, Michael Tessler, who had attended The Performing Arts Studio of New York. He would have the chance to play Tallmadge again for the TBR News Media-produced One Life to Give and its sequel, Traitor: A Culper Spy Story.

Morrissey said being part of the two films with local actors was a fun and “sweet experience.” One of his favorite memories includes the night when the actors decided to sleep over at Benner’s Farm in East Setauket, one of the film’s locations, to get the feel of sleeping in a fort, which was constructed by the crew.

“That was a real fun method-acting experience because it was July Fourth weekend, and it was camping out with a bunch of reenactors,” he said.

Regarding playing Tallmadge, Morrissey said he wished he could do it again. “I still get people reaching out to me, texting me or messaging me on social media saying, ‘Oh, I saw you in The Culper Spy Adventure,'” he said.

One of the things the actor appreciated most about appearing in the independent films was that they weren’t as dramatized as they were in Turn: Washington’s Spies, the AMC series about the Culper Spy Ring.

“The thing that I liked about One Life to Give was that it had a certain level of authenticity,” Morrissey said. “Everyone really loved that time period. Everyone really loved the experience. I don’t know if I’ve ever really had a set that magical.”

Taking on the bad guys

Since his time on the One Life to Give and Traitor: A Culper Spy Story sets, he has had roles on Law and Order: Organized Crime, American Horror Story and FBI, where he has been cast as bad guys.

“I quickly found that casting is going to like me if I play a bad guy, and I’m not a bad person,” he said, adding the roles are fun to play. “It’s a challenge, and it’s complex.”

Having varied experiences when starting a career in movies and television is essential as well as producing content, according to Morrissey. “When I got out of high school, it was right when content creation was kind of starting, and everyone was saying you have to make your own work,” he said. “I really leaned into that.”

It led to the creation of the former Bluebox Theatre Company with his friend Joe Rubino, where they produced what he called “dark” productions. Morrissey also produces, hosts and directs gaming technology and branded content.

In addition to playing Tallmadge and bad guys, Morrissey said one of his favorite performances has been in the movie Our Lady of Queens, which he produced and acted in along with prolific character actor Austin Pendleton. He described the film as a family drama that delves into the subject of dementia. He recently submitted Our Lady of Queens to film festivals along with a short film he narrated titled Cowboy Killer.

Currently, the actor said he’s been busy completing a documentary series with the United States Space Force and Space.com and a short documentary, Chasing Electric, about the rise of electric motorcycles. Morrissey is also appearing in a play about artificial intelligence titled A Groundbreaking Achievement of Outrageous Importance at Theatrelab in New York City through May that is produced and directed by fellow Long Islander Andrew Beck.

Sharing advice

His advice for people interested in acting is that they can start at any age, and he said living on Long Island is a good place to start as the “industry is right here.”

“When you really see what the industry is made of, you’ll be less intimidated by it,” he said. “So, you should just go for it 100 percent.”

Among advice such as actors must know what type they are before getting headshots and having the pictures taken before trying to find a manager, Morrissey said it’s important for aspiring actors to “spread yourself out and make your pond as big as possible.”

The actor added that he believes the local Long Island theaters provide different perspectives essential for actors entering the entertainment industry.

“You’ll see there are some people who come out of Long Island who are unbelievable and they succeed,” Morrissey said. “I think it’s because we have the opportunity to really have these different communities that are really so amazing — these theater communities on Long Island.”