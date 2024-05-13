Stony Brook University Hospital recognized for its leadership in environmental sustainability

Practice Greenhealth has once again recognized Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) as a national leader in environmental sustainability in the health care sector. As a result of SBUH’s leadership, ingenuity and hard work through its sustainability efforts and initiatives, the hospital has earned this year’s Greenhealth Emerald Award. This honor recognizes the hospital, as part of the top 20 percent, for its ongoing commitment to improving its environmental performance and efforts to build sustainability and resiliency into the operations and culture of the institution.

“At Stony Brook University Hospital, we know sustainability is essential to better care for our patients, communities and planet,” said Carol Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer, Stony Brook University Hospital. “I am extremely proud of all our Stony Brook Medicine faculty and staff for their ongoing commitment and efforts toward environmental excellence in healthcare.”

Additionally, SBUH received Practice Greenhealth’s Greening the OR Recognition Award. The accolade honors facilities that have made substantial progress in reducing the impact of the surgical environment and improving environmental performance in the operating room.

“In a shifting health care landscape, a focus on sustainability can help build resilience while better protecting the health of patients and the community,” said Gary Cohen, Practice Greenhealth founder. “Stony Brook University Hospital demonstrates the kind of leadership, innovation, and performance that can drive the entire health sector toward more environmentally responsible practices.”

SBUH continues to lead the way in tackling emissions and is already working to achieve climate resilience through a number of initiatives, including:

This past April, SBUH was recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for its public commitments to decarbonizing its operations and improving resilience in the face of climate change. As part of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), HHS shared that SBUH was one of more than 130 organizations that have joined the White House-HHS Health Sector climate pledge, committing to align with the Biden administration’s goal of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

To learn more about Stony Brook Medicine’s sustainability efforts, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/ sustainability.