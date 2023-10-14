Comsewogue Public Library to host Volunteer Fair

Comsewogue Public Library to host Volunteer Fair

by -
0 4

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. Drop in to meet representatives from different organizations who will discuss local volunteer opportunities for a variety of ages.

Participating organizations include:
  • Atlantic Marine Conservation Society
  • Arts Council Greater Port Jefferson
  • Crime Victims Center
  • Gabriel’s Giving Tree/ Families in Support of Treatment
  • Girl Scouts of Suffolk County
  • Guide Dog Foundation
  • Island Harvest
  • Kids Need More
  • Literacy Suffolk, Inc.
  • Long Island State Veterans Home
  • Mather Hospital, Volunteer Department
  • MENTOR New York
  • New York Blood Center
  • Open Door Exchange
  • Park Jewish Institute
  • Response of Suffolk County, Inc.
  • Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook
  • Sierra Club L.I. Group
  • Three Village Meals on Wheels
  • Welcome Friends Soup Kitchen

*subject to change

No registration required. For more information, please call 631-928-1212.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 10

0 37

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply