Comsewogue Public Library to host Volunteer Fair

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. Drop in to meet representatives from different organizations who will discuss local volunteer opportunities for a variety of ages.
Participating organizations include:
- Atlantic Marine Conservation Society
- Arts Council Greater Port Jefferson
- Crime Victims Center
- Gabriel’s Giving Tree/ Families in Support of Treatment
- Girl Scouts of Suffolk County
- Guide Dog Foundation
- Island Harvest
- Kids Need More
- Literacy Suffolk, Inc.
- Long Island State Veterans Home
- Mather Hospital, Volunteer Department
- MENTOR New York
- New York Blood Center
- Open Door Exchange
- Park Jewish Institute
- Response of Suffolk County, Inc.
- Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook
- Sierra Club L.I. Group
- Three Village Meals on Wheels
- Welcome Friends Soup Kitchen
*subject to change
No registration required. For more information, please call 631-928-1212.