Comsewogue Public Library to host Volunteer Fair

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. Drop in to meet representatives from different organizations who will discuss local volunteer opportunities for a variety of ages.

Participating organizations include:

Atlantic Marine Conservation Society

Arts Council Greater Port Jefferson

Crime Victims Center

Gabriel’s Giving Tree/ Families in Support of Treatment

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County

Guide Dog Foundation

Island Harvest

Kids Need More

Literacy Suffolk, Inc.

Long Island State Veterans Home

Mather Hospital, Volunteer Department

Department MENTOR New York

New York Blood Center

Open Door Exchange

Park Jewish Institute

Response of Suffolk County, Inc.

Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook

Sierra Club L.I. Group

Three Village Meals on Wheels

Welcome Friends Soup Kitchen *subject to change

No registration required. For more information, please call 631-928-1212.