Port Jeff Royals girls soccer swept aside by Harborfields Tornadoes

Sophomore Mariangely Beltran turns upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Lila Porzio heads the ball for Harborfields. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields freshman Madelyn Klein shoots on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Meaghan Fealy sprints to the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff defender Alexa Wonderland clears for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexandra Fiumara pushes upfield for the Tornadoes. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexandra Fiumara scores for Harborfields. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff goalie Rose Meliker-Hammock with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Lila Porzio maneuvers midfield for Harborfields. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexandra Fiumara settles. Photo by Bill Landon
Lila Porzio scores for Harborfields. Photo by Bill Landon
Lila Porzio scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Jamie Pederson clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff captain Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich traps the ball for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Alexa Wonderland settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Molly Diskin takes possession for Harborfields. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Jamie Pederson settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Jamie Pederson traps the ball for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields goalie Keira Collins makes the save. Photo by Bill Landon

Port Jefferson had its hands full when the Royals hosted the Tornadoes of Harborfields Sept. 21 in a League III matchup where they found themselves down two goals at the halftime break. Harborfields’ junior Alexandra Fiumara found the right corner of the net off a rebound within four minutes followed by Lila Porzio at the 22-minute mark.

The Royals struggled to keep the ball upfield in the second half when Harborfields’ seniors Meaghan Fealy and Alanna Ratti both found the net to close out the game with a 4-0 victory.

Port Jeff goalie Rose Meliker-Hammock had 13 saves on the day and Harborfields’ keeper Keira Collins stopped 3.

The win lifted Harborfields to 5-2 on the season while the Royals fell to 1-5.

– Photos by Bill Landon

