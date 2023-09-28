Food drive heads to Port Jefferson October 1

The Port Jefferson Rotary Club and “Call Brian” Senior Services will sponsor a Friends of the Pantry Fall Food Drive in front of the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church, 110 Hawkins St., Port Jefferson on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Currently the pantry is in extreme need of juice, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, macaroni & cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, canned tuna, canned chicken ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, Maseca flour, cooking oil, Chef Boyardee meals, cereal, jelly, hot chocolate, evaporated milk, almond milk, coffee, canned fruit and canned mixed vegetables.

They are also in need of personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, size 6 diapers, feminine products, baby wipes, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted. For more information, call 631-938-6464.