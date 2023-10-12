Port Jeff Royals boys soccer still seeking first victory

Port Jeff Royals boys soccer still seeking first victory

by -
0 1
1 of 8
Port Jeff sophomore Tomas Qepuri clears the ball upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior co-captain Michael Lipskiy maneuvers midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior co-captain Michael Lipskiy pushes off a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Kyle Erickson clears the ball downfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Sviatoslav Zalizniak heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Jack Krause crosses the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Sviatoslav Zalizniak settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Sam Matvya heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon

The Port Jefferson Royals had their hands full when Mattituck (8-1-2) paid a visit in a League IX matchup Friday afternoon, Oct. 6, when the Tuckers took command of the game early and never looked back. Holding the Royals scoreless, Mattituck’s potent offense would spread the wealth peppering the scoreboard with a 6-0 shutout victory. Royals’ starter freshman goalie Sam Matvya made seven saves.

The Royals (now 0-10 in league) have four games remaining in the regular season in search of that elusive first win.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 14

0 20

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply