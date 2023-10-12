From lassoing to live music, Smithtown’s Heritage Country Fair had it all

1 of 35

By Michael Scro

The Smithtown Historical Society presented its Heritage Country Fair on Sunday, Oct. 8, on 20 acres of preserved land within the Village of the Branch Historic District.

The afternoon featured a festive fall atmosphere of live music, children’s activities such as a petting zoo and face painting, demonstrations of spinning and blacksmithing, historical reenactments of old-time baseball and lassoing, fire trucks and army trucks, hayrides and a variety of vendors from local businesses.

The LITMA Contra Band performed lively and friendly music inside the Frank Brush Barn as attendees danced up and down the barn’s charming antique interior. Hayrides were given along the acres of property, lined with local businesses’ vendor tents selling fall decor and fall-themed treats and gifts. Local historic homes were open to the public for touring.

Demonstrations of lassoing a mock bull were set up for children to watch and practice themselves, as well as players who donned 19th-century-era baseball uniforms and equipment from those days and invited kids to join in.

Live music was also heard in other corners of the property, such as individual acoustic guitars and a three-piece band. Families were entertained with petting animals from the farm, spinning and blacksmithing demonstrations, vintage cars, face painting and painting pumpkins.

The historical society has served the Smithtown community since 1955, and the Heritage County Fair is its grandest event of the year.