Suffolk D.A.: Huntington man charged with stealing mother’s pension

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney and New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli on Oct. 12 announced the arrest of former Town of Huntington employee Moses K. Johnson, 63, of Huntington, for allegedly stealing his mother’s public pension payments following her death in April 2021.

“The New York State Retirement Fund is funded by the hard work of hundreds of thousands of public sector employees, and provides retirement security for over one million members,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My Office will investigate and prosecute anyone who is alleged to have stolen from this vital resource.”

“Mr. Johnson allegedly took advantage of his mother’s death to pocket tens of thousands of dollars he was not entitled to,” said New York State Comptroller DiNapoli. “Thanks to my investigators and Suffolk County District Attorney Tierney, he is being held accountable for his crime. My office will continue to work with law enforcement agencies across the state and country to protect the New York State pension system from fraud.”

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney and the Office of the New York State Comptroller. According to the investigation, Johnson’s mother died on April 16, 2021.