SUNSET FLIGHT

Tom Caruso of Smithtown snapped this awe-inspiring image on Aug. 30. He writes, ‘I went to Short Beach in Nissequogue to photograph shorebirds and the sunset. The sun fell toward the horizon and a flock of seagulls and terns took flight and flew right into the fiery colors of this sunset. I was lucky to capture this at just the right moment.

